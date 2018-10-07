Kate Hudson shares first snap of new baby Rani

Kate Hudson is basking in the afterglow of giving birth to her third child.

The 39-year-old actor has welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on October 2nd.

Kate took to Instagram to post a snap of her absolutely stunning baby girl.

Captioning it, ''our little rosebud'', her daughter can be seen dozing peacefully wrapped up in a striped blanket.

And to top it all off, she has a little bow on her head – adorbs.

Kate announced her birth on Instagram as well as her unusual choice for a name.

She wrote, ''we have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour."

She also spoke about how she is adjusting to the new family life saying, ''everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thank you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send our right back.

Rani is Kate's first child with boyfriend Danny but she has two sons from previous relationships – 14-year-old Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 6-year-old Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Fans were quick to flock to her Instagram and gush about how gorgeous Rani is.

One wrote, ''precious beyond belief.''

While another said, ''how can a newborn already be the double of you and goldie. Beautiful.''

Congrats Kate, enjoy every minute.