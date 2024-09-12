Kate Garraway shares emotional tribute after NTA win

Kate Garraway has spoken out after her NTA win.

Kate won the National Television Award for Authored Documentary for her series Derek's Story.

The documentary is based on Kate’s final chapter with her husband Derek before he tragically passed away in January of this year after battling health complications due to coronavirus since March 2020.

The Good Morning Britain host has now shared a heartfelt tribute about her NTA win and praised the work carers do.

On Instagram, Garraway posted a video of herself on her way home from the award show with her children to her 1.3M followers.

In the caption of the emotional post, she wrote, “My goodness – thank you all so so much – we are in bits but I promise I won’t let you down”.

“Such an incredible series of programmes to be nominated alongside – @robbiewilliams @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @rhodgilbert @rose.a.e your stories are incredible – it was humbling to be in your group”.

“It means everything to all our family – thank you for recognising carers everywhere and love to you all”.

“Derek we love you & hope we made you proud . Also I was so overwhelmed on stage I forgot to thank all at @itv for everything everyday & especially to @joclintondavis”.

Kate closed off her message by saying, “Congratulations to all nominees .and winners #hope #love #caringsociety”.

During the footage Kate revealed, “I am so overwhelmed by this and I promise I won’t let you down. Thank you so much for your votes and we will keep going. It just means everything”.

“I was so overwhelmed when we were on the stage that I forgot to thank the people that made the whole thing possible really, which is ITV”, she added before sharing her appreciation for the staff who helped the documentary come into fruition.

During Kate’s acceptance speech at the NTAs last night, she explained, “And this one really is for all those people who care- doctors, nurses, professional carers, and people who do it for their youngsters, for their children and for their loved ones”.

“We need a system that catches us when we fall, not tries to catch us out and I really hope, Derek, we’re going to keep the fight on for all of you. Thank you so much”.