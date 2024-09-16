Kate Garraway reveals why she ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of daughter

Kate Garraway has marked an emotional milestone for her daughter Darcey.

Kate shares 18-year-old Darcey with her late husband Derek Draper. The couple also have a 14-year-old son named Billy.

Derek tragically passed away in January of this year after being seriously ill since March 2020, following health complications due to coronavirus.

Kate has now revealed that their daughter Darcey is flying the nest and starting university.

Admitting it was ‘emotional’ to see her eldest child move out of home, the Good Morning Britain presenter expressed how Darcey’s dad is ‘with her all the way’.

On Instagram, Garraway posted a video of herself to her 1.3M followers that shows her struggling to pack her daughter’s belongings into the back of her car.

While fitting a box of Darcey’s personal items into the back seat of Kate’s car, a framed family photo of Kate, Derek, Darcey and Billy can be seen amongst the teeanger’s university boxes and bags.

In the caption of the post, Garraway penned, “And just like that she was off! That tiny helpless baby we brought home from hospital 18 yrs ago has gone to #uni!”.

“Just like thousands of other parents this weekend I was playing that game of #student jenga trying to get it all in the car . Thank goodness my beloved Victor #volvo has a massive boot!”.

The 57-year-old closed off by adding, “Such an emotional moment on so many levels & boy is the house quiet. But Darcey we couldn’t be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life & know your Dad is with you all the way. #happymonday everyone! #newchapter #seizetheday”.

After Darcey received her A-level results earlier this summer, Kate opened up online about the achievement by admitting, “Congratulations to all who got their #alevel results this week – huge achievement – even if you’re disappointed in the results – don’t be – you made it to the end and life has a way of working itself out in the best way for you”.

“Darcey got her results on another one of those firsts this year – Derek’s birthday. She didn’t get what she might have done but hey did better than any of us feared under the circumstances”.

“I couldn’t be prouder of her & know her Dad would be too. We went to Dad’s grave to “tell” him before she went out to celebrate with friends”.

Kate went on to add, “raising a mug of tea to Derek – darling we did it – your beautiful daughter is in her way to her next stage in life thanks to your love & guidance and you will live on through her”.