Kate Ferdinand shares stunning holiday snap and she’s glowing

Kate Ferdinand has shared a beautiful snap from her holidays and the mum-to-be is glowing!

Kate is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand and the expectant-mum looks absolutely stunning. She had jetted off on a last-minute break with Rio and his three children.

Alongside a beautiful photo of Kate wearing a red bikini, she wrote: "Back home from a last minute break …. in our favourite place. we really have had the best holiday."

The former reality star added, "photo credit: Tia (I promised her I would give her credit)"

Her followers showered her with sweet messages and couldn't help but comment on her blooming baby bump.

"Can’t wait for more bump photos! You look gorgeous. Tia also did an amazing job with the camera angles haha!" one wrote.

"Blooming lovely," said another.

One added: "Look at that gorgeous bump."

"How beautiful! You are glowing and look so happy," one wrote.

Kate and Rio revealed they were expecting their first child earlier in the summer. The 29-year-old is a step-mum to Rio's three children Tia, Lorenz and Tate.