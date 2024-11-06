Kate Ferdinand reveals son’s injury while in the Maldives

Kate Ferdinand has revealed her son was injured during a recent family holiday.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex shares three-year-old Cree with her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The pair also share a daughter named Shae together, who was born in July of last year. Kate is a step-mum to Rio’s older children, Lorenz, Tate and Tia too.

After sharing an insight into a trip to the Maldives during the mid-term break, Kate revealed that Cree broke his collarbone.

Opening up to her 1.4M Instagram followers on her Stories, the 33-year-old was describing how ‘fabulous’ their family holiday had been before going on to speak out about the ‘sleepless nights’ they’ve been having following the tot’s injury.

Kate posted a photo of herself and Cree in the back of an ambulance during their holiday and wrote, “We ended a fabulous trip with a broken collar bone. My boy just always gets injured!!”.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram

“It’s been sleepless nights, cuddles, tv & chocolate since”, Kate went on to confess.

Posting other snaps from the mid-term break, Ferdinand shared a glimpse into a Halloween party she organised for Cree and Shae.

“Finally getting round to that catch up. A very last minute party for the babies. Then off to the Maldives with @footballescapes”, she wrote.

The former reality star then shared videos of her snorkelling with a turtle in the sea and enjoying watching dolphins from a boat.

She admitted, “What an experience. Wow… The most magical day”.

Kate went on to reveal that she planted coconut trees on the beach as she shared a clip of herself digging with a shovel and saying, “Planting coconut trees”.