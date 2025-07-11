Kate Ferdinand pens emotional tribute for daughter Shae’s birthday

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about the birth of her youngest child.

Yesterday (July 10), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex celebrated her daughter Shae’s second birthday.

Kate is also a mum to her four-year-old son Cree, whom she shares with her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand. The couple’s little ones join Rio’s three older children – Lorenz (18), Tate (16) and Tia (14).

Credit: Kate Ferdinand / Instagram

To mark Shae’s second birthday, Kate chose to reflect on the aftermath of her birth, during which her newborn needed treatment in intensive care.

On her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old penned: “Two years ago today, my Shae was born – and went straight to the NICU because she was poorly.”

“She was so tiny and fragile, and I remember being so nervous with her. In those early days, I was constantly on edge, scared she'd get sick, never letting her out of my sight. I could never have imagined that this delicate little baby would grow into the wild, funny, cheeky girl she is today,” she admitted.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand / Instagram

“My girl knows what she wants & she wants it immediately, she also loves making us all laugh. She's such a big energy in our house. Isn't it funny what can change in 2 years,” Kate concluded.

Speaking on her Blended podcast in October 2023, the reality star chose to speak out for the first time about Shae’s birth.

“Shae came out and she wasn’t crying. So, I’m already in a bit of a panic as it is because I’m numb and now I’ve gone into even more of a panic because she’s not crying. Now I’m freaking out even more and everyone’s trying to keep me calm,” Kate recalled.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand / Instagram

“Eventually she did cry and she wouldn’t stop, which was really good. But she was really, really cold. She was very blue so they wrapped her up really tight and I just felt very spaced out when she was given to me,” she explained.

“In that moment, it’s just terrifying, absolutely terrifying because you think, ‘Are they going to live? Are they going to be okay?’. When you hear, ‘She’s not getting enough oxygen’, that just sounds really, really scary,” she added.