Kate Ferdinand admits how she ‘struggled’ after birth of son Cree

Kate Ferdinand has been opening up about motherhood.

In July of last year, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her daughter Shae into the world with her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand. The couple share a three-year-old son named Cree together too. Kate is also stepmother to Rio's older children, 18-year-old Lorenz, 16-year-old Tate and 13-year-old Tia.

Now, in an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate has reflected back on her experience after giving birth to her son Cree.

When admitting how she felt after welcoming Cree into the world, Kate revealed, “I was all over the place really… I couldn’t shake it off”.

“I was really, really struggling. I can’t pinpoint exactly what the feelings were but maybe just overwhelmed, emotional. I felt like no one really understood. I think it was very traumatic for me”.

“Many people have had much more traumatic experiences, but for me personally, I really struggled with the C-section and my body and not being able to move and not being able to pick Cree up and wanting to feed him in the night but I couldn’t get out of bed”.

Kate went on to confess she was, “Feeling like I was failing with him as a mum because I couldn’t feed him and do the things I expected I was able to do”.

After the birth of her youngest child, Shae, Kate revealed how she was ‘snappy’ and was worried her stepchildren ‘didn’t love her’.

“I was snappy… I think when you're with just your husband and you've got the young kids, your husband knows kind of what goes on around birth, and that you're going to have these crazy emotions and just let her get on with it”.

“Teenage kids don't really, they haven't experienced that yet, have they? And I just felt like no one cared about me and no one loved me.

“And I just remember coming downstairs. I got a vivid thing of them all sitting on the sofa. They're all sitting on the sofa, and I'm like, ‘None of you love me’. And they were like… Just, you know, like teenagers. And I'm like, ‘You don't care about me. You don't love me. None of you want to see me upstairs’”.

Kate added, “I was just going on one and they were just looking at me like, ‘Is Kate okay?’. It's like more judgment. You have like four people judging you now rather than one. But I think for them as well, it's a lot for them to take in. Like Kate's had a baby and she's gone cuckoo up there”.