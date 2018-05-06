Kate and William release the first official photo of Prince Louis

We got a glimpse of the new price when Kate and William stepped outside St. Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018, and now, the Duke and Duchess have kindly released the first official photos of their darling son, and they are far too cute.

Kensington Palace shared the photos on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace."

As per tradition, Kate took the photos herself at ‬Kensington Palace.

"This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬"

The parents also shared a stunning photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother's forehead as she holds him in her arms. The image was taken on Charlotte's third birthday, May 2, 2018.

It looks like Charlotte has taken to her new role as a big sister like a duck to water.

The young princess and her brother Prince George were the first to meet their newborn brother, after Prince William of course, when he was born on Monday, April 23.

Kate gave birth to her son at 11:01 am, with Louis weighing in at 8lbs 7oz.

Kate and William revealed that their son’s full name is Louis Arthur Charles.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.