KASH Beauty unveils stunning collection of luxurious gift sets

Makeup Powerhouse KASH Beauty has unveiled their collection of luxurious Gift Sets for the impending festive season, bringing together some of their much-loved bestsellers, as well as a range of brand-new offerings across 6 amazing festive bundles.

The perfect gift for everyone – from your besties to your siblings or even yourself, it will be hard to beat the look on their faces when the iconic gold embossed KASH packaging is spotted beneath the tree this Christmas!

Glaze & Glow Gift Set (RRP €44.95)

This gift set contains the lush KASH Hydrating Face Mist, KASH Skin Glaze in Rose Quartz and the KASH Beauty Sculpting Sponge. The Hydrating Face Mist is enriched with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C, leaving your skin bright, refreshed and glowing all day long! Use it to refresh your face throughout the day or before applying makeup for a gorgeous, hydrated base. KASH’s Skin Glaze has proven to be the must-have of the season, and this hyper-illuminating liquid blush has a stunning rosy shade which will add a perfect pop of pink to the skin. The formula features glittering particles for that extra layer of glow and shine. This super-soft Sculpting Sponge buffs and blends makeup seamlessly into the skin for a flawless finish. Suitable for use with liquid, cream and powder products. The shape of this sponge flawlessly fits all the contours of the face, ensuring no harsh lines and an immaculate blend every time.

Eye Catcher Gift Set (RRP €29.95)

Choose from a selection of 4 gorgeous six-pan palettes, Royal Rose, Burnish Bronze, Copper Crush and Midnight Metals, each containing a blend of richly pigmented matte and shimmer shades made using our lush, patented shadow formula. Top off your shadows with the creamy, rich and smoky Gel Pencil in the shade Smoulder, before applying KASH’s NEW enviable Divine Lashes to lift the eye, blending seamlessly with your natural lash, to complete the ultimate night-out look.

Heavenly Silk Gift Set (RRP €34.95)

Containing the cult favourite Liquid Silk in one of two shades, Champagne Glaze or Gold Drop, and the NEW & Exclusive KASH Beauty Kabuki Brush for the perfect application. Champagne Glaze is a lush, champagne-shaded shimmer for light to medium-toned skin, and Gold Drop is a deep, golden shimmer for medium to dark-toned skin. The liquid illuminator was developed for use on the body and face as a base colour, smoothing and evening the skin tone while adding an intense glow. The super-soft Kabuki Brush to blend the Liquid Silk to an even, lush shine. The brush can be used with cream, liquid or powder products.

Luxury Lip Trio Gift Set (RRP €29.95)

Get the best of both worlds with this stunning lip set from KASH Beauty, containing two of the brand’s most sought-after lip shades — Femme and True Nude. Femme is a muted pink nude with shimmer particles to create a perfect sheer lip, and True Nude is a light peachy nude with a flawless matte finish. KASH’s lipstick formulas are nourishing, rich and long-lasting, staying put all night long. Complete the look with the Rose Nude lipliner, a versatile, creamy liner in a chic rosette shade, slightly darker than the lipsticks, to create the illusion of a full, plump and voluptuous pout.

Lip & Lash Gift Set (RRP €19.95)

The “Red” set features KASH Beauty’s NEW Temptation Lipstick — a strong, vibrant red shade, perfect for the festive season, and their faux-mink Charm Lash, a soft, full, fluttery lash, ideal for adding a natural touch to any look. Whilst the “Nude” set includes KASH’s most-loved Icon Lipstick, a light beige, timeless nude shade, and the faux-mink Adore Half Lash for accentuating the corners of the eyes and elevating your look. KASH’s lipstick formula is smooth, creamy and rich, developed with ingredients to nourish and soften the skin. The hyper-pigmented hues set to a gorgeous satin finish, creating a full, long-lasting look.

Deluxe Duo Gift Set (RRP €21.95)

The set contains the classic Starlight Lipgloss, a crystal-clear gloss with tiny, shimmering gold flakes, perfect for wearing alone or on top of your favourite KASH lipstick to create a rich, eye-catching effect. The set also boasts the luxe Eyeshadow Topper in a shade of your choice, Gold Dust, Rose Glow, Pink Pearl or Copper Crush, which can be gently blended onto eyeshadows for a subtle glimmer or pack on like a foil for a rich shine.

For more information on the collection visit www.kashbeauty.com.