Karen Gillan confirms birth of her first child & shares cute name

Karen Gillan is now a mum!

The Doctor Who star has announced that she has welcomed the birth of her first child.

Karen and her husband, comedian Nick Kocher, are now parents to a beautiful baby girl called Clementine.

Karen recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her baby joy.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps, some of which include herself and Nick cradling their newborn daughter.

Another image revealed the new parents drinking out of personalised mugs, with the words ‘Best Dad Ever’ and ‘Best Mum Ever’ engraved on them.

“2024 thank you for giving us Clementine,” Karen gushed in her caption, unveiling her little one’s name for the first time.

“Also as per the last slide – I shot a film called Let’s Have Kids right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis,” the Scottish actress teased further, referring to a clip of her in a hospital set.

Following her exciting announcement, many of Karen’s 7.7M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Clementine is the cutest name I love her,” one fan praised.

“Congratulations beautiful Karen so happy for you,” another commented.

“Welcome to the world, little one. Wishing mom, dad and the baby a healthy and beautiful journey together,” a third follower replied.

Karen initially confirmed her pregnancy with her first child in September, when she attended the Toronto International Film Festival. During the premiere of her film The Life of Chuck, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was spotted wearing a yellow dress, which accentuated her bump.

After the premiere, Karen took to Instagram to post snaps from the event and officially announced her pregnancy, writing: “COMING SOON! ‘The Life Of Chuck’ and ‘untitled baby’”.

Karen tends to keep her relationship with her husband Nick private, with the pair choosing to secretly tie the knot in May 2022 at Castle Toward in Scotland.