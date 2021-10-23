These slow-cooked lamb tacos are the perfect Saturday night eat

You'll need…

Soft tortillas

50ml orange juice

50ml lime juice

1tbsp tomato paste

1tbsp chili paste

1tsp cumin

1tsp smoked paprika

1/2tsp cloves

Salt

3 minced garlic cloves

1tsp dried oregano

Lamb shoulder

150ml pineapple juice

2 avocados

3 limes

1 bunch fresh coriander

Weigh your shoulder of lamb and take note of it.

In a small bowl, pour in orange juice and lime juice and mix in tomato and chili paste. Whisk together with dried oregano to make a paste.

Place your shoulder of lamb in a deep roasting dish and pour your mixture over it, using a brush to ensure it’s fully covered. Cover and marinate for 4-5 hours.

Turn on your oven to 200C.

In a bowl, mix cumin, paprika, cloves, minced garlic and salt and scatter it over the lamb. Lastly, pour pineapple juice over lamb, cover it with tinfoil and place it in the oven.

A shoulder of lamb takes 40 minutes to roast per 500g, plus 40 minutes. So refer to your lamb shoulder weight and calculate how long it will need to cook. Take the tinfoil off for the last 20 minutes of cooking.

Once cooked through, lamb should be tender and falling apart. Use a fork to shred it apart and soak up the juices.

Lay out your tortillas out on a tray and spoon your lamb onto the centre of them. Slice your limes into wedges and scatter them over the tray and slice your avocados to add t the tacos. Shred fresh coriander over the tacos and serve!