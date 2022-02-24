4 heel hacks to make the return to the dancefloor that bit comfier!

One of the great joys of the world reopening -aside of course from getting to see family and friends again – is the return of a good night out. After almost two years of sitting in front of the TV night after night, reading all the dreadful doomsday news, feeling isolated and bored out of our minds, we can finally get back out there.

The world is our oyster – concerts, travel, festivals – the world is at our fingertips once again and we appreciate it more than ever. But one simple thing that we really can’t get enough of right now?

Dressing up for a night on the town.

We were sick to death of loungewear, comfy tracksuits and slouchy hoodies, but what else were we going to wear to slouch around the house going on our occasional mind-numbing little mental health walks?

But that era, thank God, is over. And now it’s time for the return of the glam night out, the opportunity to overdress is here, and we’re not one but mad about it!

Except for the fact that we can’t wear heels anymore to save our lives.

After so long in fluffy socks or slippers or our favourite pair of trainers, returning to the dizzyingly fashionable – and let’s be real, painful – heights of heels seems to be the one thing that many women have agreed that they’ll never return to post-lockdown.

This is fair enough. If heels aren’t for you, then rock your pair of flats and dance the night away comfortably!

However, if like me, you’re dying to get back into them but dread the thought of the blisters the next morning, listen up to our top tips for easing yourself back into your heels. With these hacks, you’ll be strutting your stuff like a pro in no time!

Watch what heels you’re buying

We’ve all bought them. Those to-die-for heels that literally kill your feet. When we wear heels, almost 90% of our body weight presses down o the balls of our feet, meaning it’s unevenly distributed, therefore causing the pain we feel when wearing high shoes. The higher the heel, the worse the pressure.

So although you might not want to hear it, there are certain shoe styles and heights we should be avoiding if we want support and pain-free heels. Firstly, anything over 3.5 inch heel heights is no going to evenly distribute the pressure on your feet, so we’re not saying use kitten heels, but bear in mind a heightened heel is heightened pain. If you need more height than that but don’t want to compromise on foot health, check out platforms as a handy solution for a few extra inches in height.

Secondly, the chunkier the heel, the better the weight will be distributed! Block heels are a great option and we see lots of these in the summer on sandals, but an even better one is wedge heels! The support up through the arch and heel means you are better balanced and won’t suffer from the normal pressure points of heels!

Some heeled shoes to avoid are clear plastic heels, heels with no straps or support except for ones across the toes, heels made from rough materials like woven rattan and heels with a flip-flop-like toe that connects with the shoe between your 1st and 2nd toe. These kinds of shoes offer no support and can actually damage your feet with regular use.

Break them in

No, this doesn’t just mean wandering around your home in heels for a few hours here and there. We’re talking properly stretching out your heels to create room and give in the fabric they’re made of. This means putting on your biggest, chunkiest pair of socks and wearing them with the heels while switching the hairdryer on high heat on them. The heat will cause the fabric to expand around the socks, giving your feet more room when it comes to wearing them barefoot later!

Get a grip

Narrow feet or ankles? Heel grips could be the answer if your feet end up sliding forward in your shoes. This works particularly well in court shoes, giving you the ultimate professional glam look, with a little added comfort. No more clip-clopping around in heels that fall off the backs of your feet!

Stick it out

Sticky padded inserts on the soles of your shoes are an absolute lifesaver for all heel types. Whether you go with silicone, gel or the increasingly popular moleskin, this is a guaranteed way to make heel-wearing less painful. Adding support to your arches and a soft cushioning to take away some of the pressure on the balls of your feet, this is a must-try for any regular heel-wearer.