Kanye West sets up college tuition fund for George Floyd’s daughter

Kanye West has set up a college savings fund for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna.

E! News also confirmed that the rapper donated $2 million to fundraisers in honour of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. He has also been donating to black-owned businesses in Chicago, his hometown.

Floyd’s daughter Gianna tragically lost her dad after police officer Derek Chauvin held him to the ground with his knee on the dad’s neck for almost nine minutes. The officers made no attempt to revive him, despite the fact that he was motionless and had no pulse. Floyd repeatedly told the police that he couldn’t breathe, but they ignored him.

Autopsies confirmed that George Floyd died from cardiac arrest during restraint, after being subjected to “neck compression”.

He left behind his six-year-old daughter Gianna, who wants the world to know she misses her father.

The young girl and her mother Roxie Washington spoke to Good Morning America about what a kind father he was.

The young girl said she missed her father and that he was always playing with her. Her mum shared, “She didn’t have to play with nobody else because Daddy was gonna play all day long.”

“He loved his little girl,” she added.

The mum explained that Gianna doesn’t know what happened. She couldn’t tell her about her father’s brutal murder, “I told her that her daddy died because he couldn’t breathe. My heart is broke for my baby, it’s broke.

The young girl hopes to become a doctor when she grows up, “I want to take care of people,” she exclaimed.