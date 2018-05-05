SHEmazing!
Kanye responds to plagiarized Yeezy sketch allegations on Twitter

Yesterday, Kanye West came under fire after it was alleged that he plagiarised a sketch for his line Yeezy from a  former Nike designer. 

On April 30th, Kanye published the sketch in a tweet saying “This is where a YEEZY study for base layer starts, I’m so excited about out new design team.' 

'Yeezy is no longer a fashion company we should be referred to as apparel or clothing or simple YEEZY.”

 

However, it was quickly pointed out that the sketch was in fact from Tony Spackman, design director at Givenchy and ex-designer at Nike. 

Diet Prada also noted that Spackman's signature appeared to be photoshopped out of the  image Kanye uploaded. 

Kanye has responded to the call out in a couple of Tweeets posted on his profile last night. 

Taking to the social media platform, he said that he was unaware that the sketch was not an original piece of work., 

He told his following that the sketch had come from a newly-hired Yeezy designer, and that that designer has  been let go for passing of Spackman's work as their own. 

He then gave proper credit to the original artist. 

So it looks like it was a case of deception after all, just not by Kanye himself. 

