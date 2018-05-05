Kanye responds to plagiarized Yeezy sketch allegations on Twitter

Yesterday, Kanye West came under fire after it was alleged that he plagiarised a sketch for his line Yeezy from a former Nike designer.

On April 30th, Kanye published the sketch in a tweet saying “This is where a YEEZY study for base layer starts, I’m so excited about out new design team.'

'Yeezy is no longer a fashion company we should be referred to as apparel or clothing or simple YEEZY.”

However, it was quickly pointed out that the sketch was in fact from Tony Spackman, design director at Givenchy and ex-designer at Nike.

Diet Prada also noted that Spackman's signature appeared to be photoshopped out of the image Kanye uploaded.

Kanye has responded to the call out in a couple of Tweeets posted on his profile last night.

Today I learned that a newly hired designer on the Yeezy team presented work that was not of their own. This person has immediately been let go from the Yeezy brand. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 4, 2018

Taking to the social media platform, he said that he was unaware that the sketch was not an original piece of work.,

He told his following that the sketch had come from a newly-hired Yeezy designer, and that that designer has been let go for passing of Spackman's work as their own.

In a moment of inspiration, energy and excitement I had posted this sketch and would like to acknowledge the true creator of this amazing work, Tony Spackman. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 4, 2018

He then gave proper credit to the original artist.

So it looks like it was a case of deception after all, just not by Kanye himself.