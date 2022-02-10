Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s explanation for their divorce

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has taken to social media in response to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s recent Vogue cover interview, in which she discussed the reasons why the pair are getting divorced.

As we know, all good things must come to an end eventually, and by the sounds of things, the ‘Kimye’ ship has sailed. Last February it was reported that reality star Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce after six years of marriage to rapper Kanye West.

Ever since then, both Kim and Kanye have been dealing with a lengthy legal battle, with their divorce yet to be finalised. In a recent cover interview with Vogue, Kim posed with her and Kanye’s four children, and discussed her marriage in detail and what led her to wanting a divorce.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good,” Kim explained to the publication.

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram,” she continued, before confirming that these “changes” are what caused her to divorce 44-year-old Kanye.

Mere moments after Kim’s Vogue cover photo hit the internet on Wednesday, Kanye reposted the photos featuring his children, writing, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” in the Instagram caption.

This follows a recent public statement released by Kim, in which she references Kanye’s “constant attacks”.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim candidly wrote in a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram Stories last week, after Kanye publicly criticised the socialite for allowing their daughter North to post on TikTok.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” the mum-of-four added.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014, nearly one year after welcoming the birth of their first child, North. The couple of course are also loving parents to their three other children, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.