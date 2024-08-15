Kaley Cuoco ‘grateful’ as she reveals she’s engaged to Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco will soon be walking down the aisle!

The Big Bang Theory actress has announced that she and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey are engaged.

The wonderful news of their engagement comes just over four months after they celebrated their daughter Matilda’s first birthday.

Kaley opened up about her and Tom’s engagement online alongside a snap of the gorgeous ‘once in a lifetime’ ring Tom chose for her.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Kaley showcased a selfie of her and Tom smiling together to her 7.9M followers as she unveiled the stunning rock on her finger.

The 38-year-old simply captioned the photo, “Amazing weekend”.

Cuoco later revealed a close-up video of her gorgeous ring, which consisted of a gold band and a large oval diamond surrounded by two smaller rectangular rocks.

Adding a message to the footage, she admitted, “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you @tommypelphrey”.

Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

“@tommypelphrey collaborating with @shahlakarimi_jewelry to create this once in a lifetime slice of perfection. My heart can’t take it. Thank you!!”.

Tom also took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo to his 251K followers, which he captioned, “Not another road real or imagined I would rather be on”.

Kaley and Tom first went ‘Instagram official’ in May 2022 by posting Polaroid snaps of them looking loved-up together.

In October of that same year, the pair announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together.

Their bundle of joy was born in March of last year. To reveal her birth, Kaley shared snaps with their little one and explained, “The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle”.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did”.