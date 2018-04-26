Just Eat will now deliver Eatyard street food straight to your door

Since its debut in 2016, Eatyard has established itself as the uber-cool hub of the Irish foodie scene.

Boasting a huge variety of mouth-watering cuisine and a laid-back atmosphere, the seasonal food festival is located by the Bernard Shaw on Richmond Street South – but now, thanks to the good folk over at Just Eat, you can enjoy the best of Dublin's street food from the comfort of your own home.

Available to order from 12pm – 10pm Thursday to Sunday, customers can choose from six different options, each with a unique flavour and cooking style.

Kick off your day with a smoothie bowl from Kale + Coco, enjoy a delicious brunch from Blue Hare or indulge in a hearty feast courtesy of Burger Box.

Classic wings, shakes and fries are also on the menu at Just Wing It, while Mr Donut offers range of delectable treats to keep your sweet tooth satisfied.

And for those of you following a plant-based diet, Vish Shop, Ireland first vegan takeaway, is serving up 'fish and chips' created from cassava and wild seaweed, as well as an array of other vegan-friendly options.

Just Eat will deliver Eatyard orders to the following areas in Dublin:

Dublin 2

Grand Canal Dock

Harold's Cross

Portobello

Ranelagh

Rathgar

Rathmines

Rialto

Ringsend

South Circular Road

The Coombe

Warrenmount

Ballsbridge

Christchurch

Donnybrook

Don't mind if we do…