Julia Roberts unveils rare snap of son Henry in beautiful tribute

Julia Roberts is celebrating!

Yesterday (June 18) marked the 17th birthday of her son, Henry.

The Notting Hill actress welcomed her youngest child in 2007, alongside her husband Danny Moder. The couple are also parents to 19-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.

Julia tends to keep her personal life with her family away from the public eye. However, in honour of Henry’s birthday, the proud mum chose to share a throwback glimpse into her life as a mum.

Last night, the 56-year-old took to her Instagram account and treated her 12.4M followers to a snap of herself with baby Henry.

“Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17 year old wonder!” Julia teased in the caption of her post.

“Happy Birthday beautiful Henry,” the mum-of-three added, alongside a blue love heart.

Julia tied the knot with her husband Danny Moder back in 2002, and became parents for the first time two years later.

The Pretty Woman star recently chose to open up about her family life. Speaking to British Vogue in January of this year, Julia was asked what she does to “preserve your lustrous youth.”

Noting that she is “leading a life that is fulfilling,” the Hollywood actress went on to explain: “I do believe in the love of a good man. I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy.”

“I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier. So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other,” Julia added.

“To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time,” she concluded.