Julia Roberts’ new drama is perfect if you love conspiracy theories

If you're a fan of conspiracy theories, drama series and Julia Roberts then you're in luck.

Amazon's latest show, Homecoming, is launching on Amazon Prime Video this autumn and you will be hooked.

Directed by Sam Esmail (MR. ROBOT), it is being described as ''a mind-bending psychological thriller.''

Do you like Julia Roberts, conspiracy thrillers and podcasts? Have I got a show for you https://t.co/6mc9hboDhj #Homecoming — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) June 29, 2018

The story goes: Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.

Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Several years later, Heidi has started a new life with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defence auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility.

Heidi begins to realise that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

First images of #Homecoming, @AmazonStudios' show coming this fall with Julia Roberts (in a terrible wig???) and Stephan James. pic.twitter.com/c8Y0NFZDbB — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) June 29, 2018

The series is based on the popular podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media, created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The cast also includes Alex Karpovsky, Jeremy Allen White and Dermot Mulroney among others.

Homecoming will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Autumn 2018.