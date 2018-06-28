Julia Roberts just joined Instagram, and you need to follow her NOW

Fans of Julia Roberts, rejoice! We can now follow the Pretty Woman star on Instagram.

She's already amassed over 241K followers in the short time she's been on the social media site.

The 50-year-old actress has always been quite private, and still eschews Twitter and Facebook.

She told InStyle in 2016 that if she had Instagram, 'I would be looking at it all the time'. Get ready to get lost in scrolling, Julia.

Her first and currently only post feels very typical of the My Best Friend's Wedding star – and it's already garnered over 81K likes.

Julia's signature thousand watt smile radiates positivity and is accompanied by the simple caption 'Hello'.

For now, she has left the comments on her post disabled. The Academy Award winner isn't following anyone, either.

Her bio reads simply, 'human'.

We think it's safe to say that Julia's social media game is just getting started.