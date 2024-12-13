Jude Law hilariously responds to speculation of The Holiday sequel

Jude Law has given the perfect response to whether or not a sequel to The Holiday is on the cards!

The 2006 festive romcom followed American film trailer editor Amanda and English journalist Iris (Kate Winslet), as they decided to swap locations for the Christmas holidays, in an attempt to recover from their disastrous love lives.

In the end, Amanda found love with Iris’ brother Graham (Jude Law), while Iris struck up a romance with Amanda’s composer friend Miles (Jack Black).

Since its release almost two decades ago, fans of The Holiday have been eager for a sequel with the original cast.

Now, the film’s writer, producer and director, Nancy Meyers, has taken it upon herself to confront Jude Law with that all-important question!

Yesterday (December 12), British actor Jude was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Nancy attended a luncheon with him in his honour.

Last night, Nancy took to Instagram to post a video of herself behind a camera, as she sat opposite Jude during his honorary lunch.

“It’s so great to see you! I don’t think I’ve seen you since we wrapped The Holiday. Speaking of which, I’ve seen you interviewed a lot and they keep asking you, ‘Is there going to be a sequel?’ What do you think?” Nancy asked.

Jude chose to respond by taking his napkin from the table, putting it over his face with a pair of glasses, and re-creating his ‘Mr. Napkinhead’ scene from the film.

“Is that a yes, Jude?” Nancy asked teasingly as Jude pretended to ponder underneath the napkin.

In her caption, Nancy also wrote: “Congrats Jude! I was thrilled to be at a lunch for Jude today and I had one question for him….”

Many fans of The Holiday have since taken to Nancy’s comments section to express their delight.

“OH MY GOSH MR NAPKINHEAD IS BACK!!!! Please please please we would LOVE a sequel,” one fan exclaimed.

“This is not the time of year to be messing around with our hearts, Nancy!” another penned.

“We would definitely love one,” a third fan commented.