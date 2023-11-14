Josie Gibson breaks silence after joining I’m a Celeb line-up

Josie Gibson is preparing to head to the I’m a Celeb jungle.

The This Morning star was confirmed to be taking part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here last night and has now broken her silence on joining the cast.

As she prepared to travel to Australia, Josie revealed she had to say an ‘emotional goodbye’ to her five-year-old son, Reggie, after sending a video of herself to the This Morning team.

In the clip, where the mum-of-one can be seen in the back of a car, Josie explained, “The rumours are true, I am heading to the jungle. I have just arrived at Heathrow airport now”.

As she appeared to start tearing-up, Josie continued, “I have said an emotional goodbye to Reggie and I keep thinking to myself, ‘What have I done? What have I signed up for?’. I’m just hoping that I’m a survivor”.

Gibson added, “Thank you for all your support, I just hope I get through this because I cannot stand creepy crawlies, I don’t like heights, I don’t like rats, I don’t like snakes, so wish me luck”.

The This Morning social media team shared the footage to Instagram and wrote, “Ahead of arriving in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Josie sent us this special video message. We’re all rooting for you Josie!”.

After announcing that she’d be taking part in I’m a Celeb, Josie took to Instagram to tell her 479K followers, “Not the kind of weight loss retreat I was looking for.. unconventional diet [bug emojis]”.

“So excited the news is finally out – I’m heading in to the jungle! Tune into @itv from this Sunday 19th wish me luck!”.

Joining Josie in the jungle is JLS popstar Marvin Humes, politician Nigel Farage, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Also taking part in the show is Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, YouTuber Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and Masterchef food critic Grace Dent.

I’m a Celeb will be back on our screens on Sunday, November 19 on ITV1.