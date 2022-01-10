Josh Duhamel shares engagement joy with fiancée Audra Mari

Huge congratulations are in order for Transformers star Josh Duhamel who has announced the wonderful news that he’s now engaged to 28-year-old fiancée Audra Mari.

The 49-year-old actor announced the happy news by sharing a sweet photo of himself and his bride-to-be Audra on the beach, excitedly holding up a piece of paper which read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”

Explaining in the Instagram caption, Josh wrote, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

Interestingly, one of the first people to congratulate the happy couple in the comment section, was Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie. “Congrats!!!” the Fergalicious singer sweetly wrote followed by a stream of green heart emojis.

Josh and Fergie wed in 2009, five years after the pair first started dating. They share one son together, eight-year-old Axl Jack whom they welcomed into the world in 2013, before parting ways in 2017. The couple officially got divorced two years later, towards the end of 2019.

In December that same year, a source close to the couple told People that Josh was “really happy” with his new love Audra, whom he had been “dating seven or eight months” prior.

Appearing on an episode of Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast in 2018, during his and Fergie’s separation, Duhamel said that he’s ready to settle down and become a father again. “I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Josh commented.

“So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f**k anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”