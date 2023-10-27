Jorgie Porter shares update after ‘horrible’ break-in attempt

Jorgie Porter has shared an insight into the ‘horrible’ ordeal she went through after burglars attempted to break into her home.

The former Hollyoaks actress, known for her role as Theresa McQueen, revealed she’s been left ‘upset and scared’ after men 'climbed her fence’ and ‘took her house alarm off the wall’.

After opening up about the terrifying experience on social media, Jorgie has revealed that police have advised her to share CCTV footage of the men in order to circulate it with the public.

Credit: Jorgie Porter Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jorgie explained, “So, we've got CCTV footage of the guys from last night. I think there's two or three of them”.

“The police suggested we put it up and circulate it, so here it is”, she added before showing a recording of men in her garden before they get scared and take off running.

Porter previously opened up about the attempted break-in to her 748K Instagram followers by posting videos of her talking while holding her son Forest.

She revealed, “Just coming on here because I'm really upset, really scared, angry that our house was almost robbed last night”.

“People tried to get in, they came over the gate and obviously it's been planned because all the cables have been cut, the Wi-Fi in the area has been cut, our alarm was taken off the wall – they've really planned it. Sick”.

The 35-year-old continued, “It's really scary. I also want to say thank you to the police for turning up really quick last night and how many there were because it actually made us feel a bit safe”.

“But I'm just so angry. Why? Why would people want to come and- It's just so upsetting. I hope nobody is put in this position because it's really horrible”.

Jorgie then went on to say, “And I hope they all just get what's coming to them”.

Jorgie lives in Cheshire with her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski and their son Forest, whom they welcomed into the world back in November of last year.