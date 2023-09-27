Jordan Pickford announces birth of second child with wife Megan

Jordan Pickford is now a dad-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for footballer Jordan and his wife Megan as they have welcomed the birth of their second child into the world.

The pair, who are already proud parents to their four-year-old son Arlo, headed to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby girl’s arrival and revealed the unique name they chose for their bundle of joy.

Jordan posted a sweet snap of his daughter in her Moses basket to his 1.2M Instagram followers.

In the photo, the crib is surrounded by a display of pink balloons, teddy bears, building blocks, beautiful flowers and a sign that reads, ‘Oh Baby!’.

The 29-year-old captioned the picture, “Ostara Haze Pickford 23/09/23. Welcome to the world our beautiful little girl”.

Megan also shared the same snap to her 113K Instagram followers and wrote, “Welcome to the world. Ostara Haze Pickford. Our dinky dotty dream come true”.

According to Nameberry, Ostara is of Germanic mythology origin as Ostara is the name of the German goddess of springtime, fertility, and dawn.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Jordan and Megan on their new arrival.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison penned, “Stunning. Congratulations babe”.

“Congratulations to you both brother”, said goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Hollyoaks actress Chelsee Healey added, “Congratulations so perfect”.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child back in July when they shared a photo of Jordan cradling Megan’s blossoming baby bump at the beach and wrote, “Adding one more for us to adore. We can’t wait for you baby”.

They have been an item since they were teenagers and went on to legally tie the knot with an intimate ceremony in March 2020 but were unable to host a big celebration due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

In June of last year, Jordan and Megan got to celebrate their marriage with a lavish ceremony in the Maldives.