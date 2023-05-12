Jordan & Naomi Banjo marvel over son Cassius’ hair transformation

Jordan and Naomi Banjo have shared a huge milestone with their son Cassius!

The couple’s five-year-old boy had never had his hair cut before, but yesterday he decided to take the plunge.

In a few emotional posts to Instagram last night, mum Naomi shared a ‘before’ snap of Cassius sitting in the barbers’ chair, ready for his transformation.

“So Cass has been asking for a hair cut for a while now… and when I say cut… he meant he wanted it cut off,” the 31-year-old penned.

“So we promised him for his birthday we would take him to the barbers to get it exactly how he wanted,” she continued, adding that Cassius picked the style himself.

Then, to the delight of their audience, the proud parents shared a beautiful video montage of Cassius getting his locks trimmed. At the end of the montage, the clip debuts his grown-up, short hair cut.

“Cass turned 5 and said ‘mummy, daddy, I want cool short hair’…and that’s what you got little man, looking like you're about to walk into the Love Island villa with this trim,” Diversity dancer Jordan joked in the post’s caption.

Since sharing the emotional video, Cassius has received lots of heartfelt messages from Jordan and Naomi’s audience.

“Mr steal your girl,” Jordan’s brother Ashley Banjo teased.

“Oh my god!! How bloody handsome,” one fan commented.

“You look too cool for school little man,” another replied.

Following their lovely responses, Naomi took to her Instagram stories earlier today to share a deeper insight into Cassius’ decision.

“We’ve been telling Cass for a while and he needed a ‘trim’ as we wasn’t sure how he would take it and was trying to gear him up cuz he really needed one! Then he just kept saying he ‘wanted hair like daddy’ and we left it a few months to make sure he was definitely sure,” she explained.

“He’s had quite a few ‘girl’ comments over the last month or so as well, not only from people at school but in restaurants and I think this was another reason he wanted it off,” the mum-of-three noted further, concluding that Cassius’ happiness is “most important.”

We love Cassius' new look!