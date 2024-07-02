Jools Oliver shares sweet vow renewal snaps with husband Jamie

Jools Oliver has been reflecting on her vow renewal ceremony with her husband Jamie Oliver.

The fashion designer and celebrity chef celebrated 24 years of marriage last week by renewing their vows in Las Vegas.

While opening up about the special anniversary trip, Jools unveiled a collection of photos with Jamie to her 565K Instagram followers.

Set to the song Free Fallin’ by Tom Petty, Jools shared a picture montage which included snaps of iconic Vegas tourist attractions, the beautiful beach and the chapel where an Elvis impersonator renewed their vows.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “For the memories the road trip of a life time so many fantastic highlights. Being serenaded by Elvis, the beautiful architecture, colours and kind people of Palm Springs, seeing Elvis’s honeymoon house!”.

“Taking a trip down memory lane to the girls little school they attended and all the old haunts from when we lived here”.

Jools added, “But most importantly having time together thank you @jamieoliver what a magical memory to treasure xxx”.

When celebrating their anniversary last week, Jools and Jamie penned heartfelt messages to each other while sharing their excitement that they decided to renew their nuptials.

Jools wrote, “Happy 24 crazy married years together. I love you so much thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis”.

“I know this marriage has ‘3 people in it but you get me like NO other! Just you wait and see what I have planned for our 25th”.

Jamie’s moving message said, “Happy 24 th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!! Love you – Las vagus baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun jamie xxx”.

After marrying each other 24 years ago, the couple went on to welcome five children into the world – daughters Poppy (22), Daisy (21), Petal (15), as well as sons Buddy (13) and River (7).