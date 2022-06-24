Jools & Jamie Oliver celebrate 22 year wedding anniversary with throwback snaps

Jools and Jamie Oliver are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today and they both took to social media to share sweet photos for the special occasion.

Jools decided to share some of their first love letters to each other, while Jamie opted to show a collection of throwback pictures of them over the years.

Jools captioned her Instagram post, “From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between. To the [heart emoji] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx”.

In one of the love letters pictured, Jamie penned, “Hi Juliette, how are you my little sweet thing” and went on to say, “Just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know your busy and also don’t have a lot of money, your a very loyal girlfriend”.

On Jamie’s Instagram post where he shared snaps from their wedding day and with some of their children, he wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 22 years!! Woop woop Wow what a journey we have had together, so much joy and laughs made a few wonderful kids along with some massive challenges that life throws at you….. But you’ve always been there to support me and you inspire me every day by being teh best mum and wife xx”.

The celebrity chef continued, “Thank you, I love you, try and relax today stop doing jobs! Put the Dyson down! And try remember our sweet little wedding we had all those years ago with just our nearest and dearest, what a day it was!!! Love jamie xxxx”.

Friends and fans of the cute couple rushed to the comments of both posts to wish them well on their anniversary and share their thoughts on the romantic posts.

Food writer Georgina Hayden wrote, “I can’t cope. [heart emoji] you guys!!! All the goals xxxxx”.

“So much love for you two”, penned model Helena Christensen. “How lovely. Happy anniversary xxx”, added author Jojo Moyes.

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in Essex in June 2000 after eight years of dating. The couple share five children together, Poppy (20), Daisy (19), Petal (13), Buddy (11) and River (five), and have also previously opened up about suffering five miscarriages.