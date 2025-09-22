Jon Bon Jovi gushes over son Jake adopting with wife Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken out for the first time about becoming a grandfather!

The legendary singer is the father of Jake Bongiovi, who tied the knot with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown last September.

Last month, the happy couple announced that they were now parents to a baby girl, whom they welcomed via adoption.

Now, after becoming a grandfather for the first time, Jake’s father Jon has chosen to open up about his family’s new arrival.

Speaking on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 63-year-old recalled his first impression of his daughter-in-law.

“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker. I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable,” he praised, before going on to detail Jake and Millie’s decision to get married at the ages of 22 and 20, respectively.

“They got married very young, but we blessed it because we get it. They are sort of mature beyond their years,” the Livin’ On a Prayer hitmaker explained.

“She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘Okay, we will support this.’ And it’s working out,” he stated further.

When asked what it has been like to become a grandfather for the first time, Jon replied: “Crazy, but great, wonderful.”

He gushed: “They adopted a girl. We met the baby obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild. It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already, and yeah. It’s cool.”

On August 21, Millie and Jake surprised their fanbase when they announced that they had become parents by adopting a daughter.

At the time, the pair took to Instagram to share a statement, writing: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

They added: “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”