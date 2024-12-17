John Mulaney & Olivia Munn share insight into baby girl’s birthday

John Mulaney and his wife Olivia Munn have shared an insight into their daughter’s three-month birthday celebrations.

The comedian and star of The Newsroom welcomed their baby girl into the world in September. Baby Méi was born via surrogacy, due to Olivia being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The couple, who are also parents to their two-year-old son Malcolm, have marked their youngest child’s three-month birthday in a sweet way.

Opening up about the celebrations with People while at the opening of John’s new show ALL IN: Comedy About Love in New York City, he revealed how the special day went.

“We had some crinkly paper that had black and white on it, which is a really good contrast to 3-month-old eyes, put her hand on it and then she was playing with it herself”.

He went on to admit that ‘he’s been soaking in as much time with his little one as he can in between work’.

The Saturday Night Live star explained, “I got home from the show last night at about 11 p.m., and [the] good thing about a 3-month-old is she's up”.

“So I held her for a couple of hours, and then this morning we put a bow on her head. She had no choice”, he jokingly went on to add.

Olivia shared an insight into the past three months with their newborn in her life by unveiling an adorable collection of photos and videos to her 3M Instagram followers.

She captioned the adorable post, “The past three months”.

John shared a similar post to mark Méi turning three months old as he posted a funny snap of actor Richard Kind holding the tot to his 2.1M Instagram followers.

In the post’s caption he penned, “Happy three month birthday my little plum. I got you Richard Kind as a gift”.