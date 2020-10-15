John Legend dedicates tearful performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place last night, with many big stars taking the stage to wow us with their unfathomable talent — however, it was John Legend’s emotional tribute to his wife, Chrissy, which blew us all away.

Award-winning singer-songwriter, John Legend dedicated his tearful performance of his beautiful song, Never Break, to wife Chrissy Teigen who suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss just two weeks ago.

Before his moving performance began though, singing sensation Kelly Clarkson introduced her fellow The Voice coach, offering up her own touching words of support and appreciation. “I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily,” Kelly started.

“Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favourite people on this planet and it's easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world—the highs and the lows.”

“My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us,” the Breakaway singer said.

As John sat at a grand piano, playing the intro notes to Never Break, he announced tearfully, “This is for Chrissy,” before going on to sing the powerful and fitting lyrics of his moving song.