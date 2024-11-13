John Krasinski reveals when he knew Emily Blunt was ‘the one’

John Krasinski has been opening up about his relationship with his wife Emily Blunt and their family.

John and Emily first met back in 2008 before they tied the knot in July 2010 during an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Now, the star of The Office reflected back on when he first met Emily and revealed the heartwarming moment he knew she was ‘the one’ for him.

During an interview with People, after being crowned 2024’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, John revealed he knew, “The second I met her?”.

“I don’t know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her to shake her hand. And as soon as I did, I just knew”.

Sharing more of an insight into his marriage with the Oppenheimer actress, John explained, “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and constantly changing and you're constantly evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her”.

The A Quiet Place director also revealed what an ideal date night looks like for him and Blunt, revealing, “The perfect date night for us is we love going out to dinner”.

“You know, just getting out… When we go out on a date it’s usually dinner and catching up because weirdly, that’s the thing that you don’t always get a chance to do”.

Krasinski also spoke about his and Emily’s daughters, 10-year-old Hazel and eight-year-old Violet, as he shared what he loves most about being a girl-dad.

“Oh man, how much you learn. You just have these unbelievable wells of curiosity, emotion and questions coming from someone from the opposite sex”.

“When they ask me [for] the dude perspective, it’s pretty fun because I am actually the only dude in our family, including our dog”.

John then revealed how he’d describe his current life, confessing, “Beautiful. It really is. It’s a phenomenal thing to get to be in this family and be a dad. It’s changed my life entirely”.