Joe Wicks shares new insight into homeschooling daughter

Joe Wicks has been sharing an insight into his homeschooling experience.

The fitness guru, known to his fans as The Body Coach, revealed last year that he started to homeschool his five-year-old daughter Indie.

While sharing a new insight into how he and his wife Rosie are finding education at home, Joe revealed his four-year-old son Marley will soon be joining his sister in being homeschooled.

While answering questions from some of his 4.7M Instagram followers in a Q&A on his Stories, Wicks was asked, “How’s the home educating going? Has it inspired you to continue?”.

Joe replied by sharing a snap of Marley and revealing, “Yeah we are into the groove now. Marley finishes nursery this summer so he will join Indie with the full time home education”.

“I think the key to it working long term is being flexible with the learning and studying but regular with the after school and weekend clubs for their social connections”, he then admitted.

Credit: Joe Wicks Instagram

As well as being a dad to Indie and Marley, Joe shares one-year-old Leni with his wife Rosie, who is just weeks away from giving birth to their fourth child.

During the Q&A this morning, the 38-year-old was also asked if he and Rosie plan on having more children.

Joe responded with a snap of him and his wife with her blossoming baby bump on display and confessing, “Rosie said to me ‘This is definitely not the last time I'll be pregnant’. So I’m defo up for it too. 6 is my dream”.

After revealing that he had pulled Indie out of school last year after she completed her first year in reception, Wicks spoke out about his and Rosie’s decision to homeschool their eldest child.

“Rosie & myself both wanted to be primary school teachers growing up so we enjoy learning with them”.

“We do little bits through out the day in between playing. It can be stressful when trying to do it with Leni around but we carve out time where we can”.

Joe added, “No idea really how long we will do it for. Indies only 5 so we have lots of time to decide”.