Joe Wicks opens up about having a ‘big family’ ahead of baby no.4

Joe Wicks has been opening up about parenting as he prepares for the birth of his fourth child.

The fitness instructor, known to his fans as The Body Coach, announced the wonderful news that he and his wife Rosie are expecting their fourth child together at the start of this year.

Joe and Rosie are already proud parents to five-year-old Indie, four-year-old Marley and Leni, who was born in 2022.

As the due date of their fourth child nears closer, Joe has decided to share an insight into having a ‘big family’ and discussed not needing childcare for his growing brood.

While answering a Q&A about his family and personal life on his Instagram Stories from some of his 4.7M followers, Wicks was asked, “Do you have child care?”.

He responded by explaining, “Lots of people ask this question. We want a big family and we love being with them”.

“We have never needed childcare but luckily my mum and Rosie’s mum live 25 mins away so we do get help from them which is a blessing”.

Credit: Joe Wicks Instagram

Known for his tasty recipes on social media, another fan asked if he adapts meal times to suit his little ones if they’re fussy with a dish.

“If the kids don’t like a meal, do you cook them something else?”, the fan asked, to which Joe confirmed, “There’s only ever one option at dinner”.

“If I let them decide what we would eat I’d be making 3 different meals a night”.

A third question from a follower of the 38-year-old asked, “What’s your favourite thing you’ve ever made?”.

Credit: Joe Wicks Instagram

Wicks heartwarmingly replied to the question by simply posting an adorable photo of his children- Indie, Marley and Leni.

Last summer, the fitness coach revealed he had pulled his eldest daughter out of school so he and Rosie could homeschool her.

When speaking to The Times about the decision, Joe admitted, “I just love being with my kids. It's not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together”.

“It's not like I'm saying, I'm going to home school my kids and go and live on a farm in the middle of nowhere. It's really just about our lifestyle [now]”.