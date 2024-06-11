Joe Wicks hints at fourth child’s name as wife Rosie’s due date nears

Joe Wicks is about to become a dad-of-four!

The fitness coach – who is also known to fans as The Body Coach – and his wife Rosie are currently preparing to welcome their fourth child together.

The couple are already parents to three little ones – five-year-old daughter Indie, four-year-old son Marley and one-year-old daughter Leni.

Now, as Rosie’s due date approaches, Joe has confirmed that they will be welcoming their fourth child next week – and their newborn’s name has already been chosen!

Earlier today, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post an adorable image of Indie, Marley and Leni in their pyjamas, embracing each other in a hug.

“Only one week left until 3 become 4,” Joe teased in the caption of his post, adding: “Can’t wait to meet the new Baby Wicks.”

The proud dad then went on to confirm that the family have chosen not to find out the gender of their new baby before the birth, meaning that Joe and Rosie have had to choose two names in preparation.

“We’ve chosen our boy name & girl name to join Indie, Marley and Leni. What names do you think we’ve gone for?” he teased.

“Clue: It ends with the ee sound too,” he added with a hint.

Following the heartwarming update, many of Joe’s 4.7M followers have since been taking to his comments section to share their own guesses.

“Mimi or Frankie,” one fan replied.

“I think Teddy for a boy, and Josie for a girl,” another suggested.

“Wendy for girl, maybe Joey for boy,” another added.

However, Joe later revealed that he had yet to see any successful guesses so far, as he commented: “Some lovely ideas but can’t see the two we have chosen yet.”

Back in January, Joe and Rosie delighted their fans when they announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

At the time, the expectant parents posted an image of themselves with their youngest Leni, showcasing Rosie’s growing bump.

“Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks,” they exclaimed.