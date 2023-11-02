Joe Wicks gives update on homeschooling journey with daughter

Joe Wicks has shared an insight into his homeschooling journey.

The fitness guru, known to his fans as The Body Coach, is dad to five-year-old Indie, three-year-old Marley and one-year-old Leni, whom he shares with his wife Rosie.

During the summer, Joe revealed he would be pulling his eldest child out of school after she completed her first year in reception so he and his wife could homeschool her.

Now, the 38-year-old has shared an update on their experience with homeschooling, admitting ‘it can be stressful’.

While answering a Q&A on his Instagram Stories to his 4.6M followers, Wicks was asked, “How are you finding homeschooling Indie, and how long will you do it for?”.

Joe revealed, “Rosie & myself both wanted to be primary school teachers growing up so we enjoy learning with them”.

“We do little bits through out the day in between playing”.

The fitness coach then admitted, “It can be stressful when trying to do it with Leni around but we carve out time where we can”.

“No idea really how long we will do it for. Indies only 5 so we have lots of time to decide”, he added.

Earlier this year, Joe hinted that he may be taking Indie out of school before he and Rosie settled on homeschooling her.

He explained, “She might go to school next year. We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating,”

When confirming their decision to homeschool their daughter at the end of summer when speaking to The Times, Joe said, “I just love being with my kids. It's not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together”.

“It's not like I'm saying, I'm going to home school my kids and go and live on a farm in the middle of nowhere. It's really just about our lifestyle [now]”.