Ice Ice Baby: Joe Swash rumoured to take part in Dancing On Ice

it looks like Joe Swash is about to get his skates on after Dancing On Ice teased the cast of 2020’s series.

The show posted a photo of Joe’s jacket with a gold star placed inside the pocket.

The image was captioned, “We've got stars in our eyes over this celeb… Or in our jacket pockets? #DancingOnIce”

Fans were quick to identify the former EastEnders actor in the snap.

According to The Sun, Joe is eager to take on a new challenge after leaving I’m A Celebrity earlier this year.

A source said, “Joe's currently talking to Dancing On Ice bosses. It's no secret ITV love him and are keen to see him on the ice.

"He's looking for a new challenge after I'm A Celeb and he's sure to prove popular with viewers,” they added.

Joe decided to leave his presenting role on the popular show after partner Stacey gave birth to their baby boy Rex.

"I just couldn't be away from Rex for three months. I love the job. Honestly, it's like a part of me. I come out of EastEnders, and it's very difficult to be an actor coming out of it, and the jungle sort of opened up a whole world of opportunities with presenting and stuff like that.

"I owe the jungle everything and I'm so happy and pleased that the jungle stood by me for so long. But it will go on and it'll be amazing, it'll be really weird to watch it in England. I haven't spent a November in England for nearly 11 years. So it's going to be weird, but it'll be so nice to be around the family,” he explained.

Other rumoured celebrities include Love Island’s Amber Gill, Michelle Heaton and TV personality Michael Barrymore.