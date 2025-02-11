Joe Swash gives cute insight into home life with wife Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has revealed a sweet insight into his home life with his wife, Stacey Solomon!

The former EastEnders actor tied the knot with the Sort Your Life Out host in 2022, and between them, the couple are parents to six children – Harry (17), Zachary (16), Leighton (12), Rex (5), Rose (3), and Belle (2).

Now, ahead of the launch of his new Channel 4 show, titled Batch From Scratch: Cooking For Less, Joe has opened up about his family home.

Speaking to OK!, the 43-year-old teased that Stacey – who is known for her impressive organisational skills – has taught him a lot about keeping things in order.

"It took Stacey a while to whip me into shape, to be fair. It involved a lot of making me go back and tidy up the mess I'd left behind. A lot of, 'This is how the cupboards are meant to look,' and 'I don't want it to look different to this,’” Joe joked.

"I fought it. I did fight it for quite a long time and then I just thought, 'I'm just going to go with it.' Now we've got the most organised kitchen in the world,” he gushed further.

Joe then went on to admit that he is still adapting to Stacey’s style of organisation.

"I'm slightly scared of opening cupboards. We've got all of our crisps on a tension rod hanging on little pegs. Now, sometimes when I'm in a rush, I'll just grab one and pull the whole tension rod down. The crisps will go everywhere. I'll get in a panic where I'm like, 'Oh my God, where's Stacey? Right, Rex, make sure mum doesn't come in…' Then I'm trying to get the tension rod back in quickly. She's definitely got me whipped into shape,” he teased.

Joe’s admissions have been revealed ahead of the launch of the Solomon-Swash’s first docuseries, simply titled Stacey & Joe.

The documentary, which will air on the BBC this Spring, was filmed last year and will follow the couple and their children as they navigate their daily life.