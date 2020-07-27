Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who have become parents for the first time. The couple welcomed a gorgeous baby girl into the world and we adore her name.

The news was reported by TMZ, who confirmed that the Game of Thrones actress gave birth to a daughter in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

The couple have decided to call their tiny tot Willa.

The name Willa is of German origin and means "resolute protection". We can't wait to see the first photo of their adorable little girl!