JLS’s Aston Merrygold pens heartfelt message for son Grayson

Aston Merrygold is celebrating a very special day with his son.

The JLS singer’s eldest son, Grayson, is turning six years old and Aston has penned a heartfelt message in honour of him.

Aston and his wife Sarah Louise welcomed Grayson into the world back in 2018, followed by their younger son Macauley in June 2020. The couple are currently expecting their third child together.

To mark Grayon’s special day, Aston took to social media to share a moving tribute about how important his little one is in his life.

The 35-year-old unveiled a collection of adorable photos and videos of him and his son to his 557K Instagram followers.

The sweet post shows snippets of Grayson from when he was just a newborn up until recently when he was captured singing alongside his dad.

In his touching tribute, Aston said, “To the boy who made me a daddy. Happy birthday son!!! I’m not sure how it’s happened but here we are at 6 years old. I don’t think you’ll ever truly be able to understand the love me and your mummy have for you but you my first born, you have to know you’re special!”.

“From the moment you arrived into the world to this very day the words ‘Grayson’s here’ are felt! You make an entrance and leave your stamp wherever you go!”.

He went on to say, “Your wit and charm is unmatched, your personality shines, your intelligence is astounding, your empathy and love is treasured by whoever receives it.. and your talent.. well my son your talent is like none I’ve ever seen!”.

“Effortless and pure to the bone.. you really do amaze me and the fact I get to witness it daily is a blessing beyond anything I could have imagined! I’ve said it a few times to you over the past few weeks and I mean it.. please don’t ever get too big for a cuddle with daddy!”.

The One Shot singer added, “Whatever you choose to do with the years ahead know that I’ll be your side, holding your hand, picking you up, in the crowd.. wherever you need daddy!! I love you so much Grayson, Happy 6th birthday”.

Aston’s wife Sarah Lou also shared a moving message for their son online with an emotional video.

She wrote, “Grayson you showed me how to love like I’ve never loved before. You made me into the Mummy I am today, and that I will forever be grateful for. You put a smile on my face every single day, just by being you”.

“You are my sunshine and you deserve the world, and I intend to give it you. I love you to the moon & back, you have my heart forever. And even though your a whole 6 years old you will always be my bubba”.

Over the past weekend Aston and Sarah held a lavish Super Mario themed birthday party for their son and admitted, “We had the best day celebrating you gorgeous boy”.