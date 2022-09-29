JLS star Oritsé Williams announces he has married fiancée Kazz Kumar

Congratulations are in order for JLS star Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar as they have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Jamaica.

The pair shared the news with Hello!, before posting a photo on social media to announce the news themselves.

Oristé and Kazz shared a joint snap of the couple’s hands placed on top of each other with wedding bands on their ring fingers. The beautiful post is captioned, “ONE LOVE”.

When speaking to the news outlet, Oritsé said their intimate ceremony, which only had a few of their closest friends in attendance, “Was out of this world”.

“It was like a fairytale, I was looking around trying to take in all of the moments and savour them”.

“Jamaica has a very special place in my heart. My mother’s family is from Jamaica. It is an emotional, spiritual, sentimental location for me and for us both”, the Everybody in Love singer added.

His beautiful bride, Kazz, who used to be a singer, revealed, “I still can’t believe it happened, it was perfect. I knew from our very first date that I wanted to be with Oritsé for the rest of my life. He’s the sweetest man and the kindest soul in the entire world”.

The X-Factor runner-up went on to sweetly explain how he thinks they ended up together. “It's mind-blowing that we found each other in a world of nearly eight billion people. I know that was love drawing us together like magnets”.

Friends and fans congratulated the pair on their marriage in the comments of Oritsé’s latest Instagram post. The X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke wrote, “So happy for you both! Congrats xxxx”.

Williams' bandmate Marvin Humes penned, “Congratulations brother… so happy for you both”.

Oritsé and Kazz first met through Instagram in 2019. Oritsé popped the big question to Kazz while they were on the road for JLS’ Beat Again reunion tour in October last year.