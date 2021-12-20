JLS singer Oritsé Williams shares engagement joy with Kaz Kumar

JLS star Oritsé Williams is officially off the market, ladies! The 35-year-old singer has announced the wonderful news that he and long time love Kaz Kumar are engaged!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Oritsé shared a gorgeous photo of himself and Kaz, with the bride-to-be’s stunning engagement ring taking pride of place.

“We're on cloud nine – or should I say nine trillion?” Oritsé gushed in an exclusive interview with Hello! Magazine.

Oritsé went on to explain that he got down on one knee while he and Kaz were in Cardiff, touring with JLS for their long-awaited reunion tour this past October.

With everything planned so well, Kaz and Oritsé were whisked away to the lavish Miskin Manor hotel, where Kaz thought they were participating in a Valentine’s themed photoshoot for Harley-Davidson.

Speaking about the clever ruse, Oritsé said he “went all in! I commissioned photographers, videographers and made up a timesheet and moodboards. Harley-Davidson were in on it too and provided the bikes and jackets and lanyards.”

However, the surprises don’t stop there, as Kaz was also given the most spectacular engagement ring, with such a special hidden meaning. “I wanted to find a colour similar to Kazz's favourite crystal, rose quartz, so I had a pink sapphire flown over from Sri Lanka, which is where her heritage is from,” Oritsé explained.

Commenting on how his bandmates took the news, Oritsé said, “The boys are over the moon for both of us,” referring to Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold.

Although, the love doesn’t stop there, as he goes on to say that the rest of the JLS wives and fiancées — Rochelle Humes, Chloe Tagney and Sarah Louise Richards — have welcomed Kaz with open arms.

Not forgetting of course that all of their kids are absolutely besotted with Kaz! “The JLS kids absolutely love her. I had to peel them off her to give her a kiss before I went on stage during the tour. They were like: 'No, she’s our Kazz!” Oritsé sweetly recalled.

Huge congratulations to both Oritsé and Kaz on their engagement and this exciting new chapter!