JLS’ Marvin Humes pens touching tribute for bandmate Aston Merrygold

Marvin Humes has penned a touching tribute for his friend and JLS band member Aston Merrygold.

Marvin and Aston make up half of the JLS members as Oritsé Williams and JB Gill are also part of the group which rose to fame after they placed as runners-up on The X-Factor in 2008.

While the group still perform together, they also work on their own solo projects and Marvin has opened up about seeing Aston star in his latest gig as it draws to a close.

Merrygold, who has been acting in The Wizard of Oz in the West End, has been described as ‘born to be on the stage’ by his pal.

Marvin shared a snap of Aston posing in front of a poster for the hit musical and penned, “Big love to this guy right here! Known him over half my life and he still amazes me today of his talent!”.

“Born to be on the stage.. 100+ shows on this tour.. Killed it tonight for the last one!”.

The 39-year-old closed off the moving message by adding, “Proud of you brother and an honour to share the stage with you”.

Credit: Marvin Humes Instagram

Aston shared his appreciation for the heartfelt tribute by sharing a message for Marvin to his own 572K followers by penning, “My brother these words mean a hell of alot”.

Humes also showcased a video from the final curtain call where his best friend is praised by the audience for his performance.

He wrote, “Fantastic show well done brother you smashed it @astonmerrygold”.

When Aston first opened up about taking part in the musical production, he admitted, “Your boys out here completing main missions and side quests.. nothing demure and cute about that so be mindful. Big W-est end babyyyyyyy!”.

“S/o to all the amazing wiz family, we did it (with more to do).. you incredible lot for coming and supporting at not just this show but everything I do.. friends family you’re love and honestly keeps me hungry for it… and the biggest S/o to my PIC, my rock, my home.. thank you for letting me chase these crazy goals and dreams I have.. without u wifey it just really wouldn’t be possible”.