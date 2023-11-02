JLo reveals how husband Ben Affleck makes her ‘feel beautiful’

Jennifer Lopez has been opening up about her relationship with her husband Ben Affleck.

After rekindling their love, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in July of last year in Las Vegas, before they hosted a lavish ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest in Georgia a month later.

JLo has now been sharing details about how her hubby ‘makes her feel beautiful’ and helps her to ‘understand her worth’.

While speaking with Vogue, the Jenny from the Block singer admitted, “I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes”.

“All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today”.

Jennifer went on to explain, “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value”.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else”.

When recently celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Lopez took to social media to share a sweet tribute to her husband by unveiling lyrics to her song about him, Dear Ben Part II.

The 54-year-old posted photos from their big day to her 252M Instagram followers and wrote, “One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life”.

Between them they share five children from previous relationships. JLo is mum to 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Ben had originally been engaged back in 2002 but called off their ceremony in 2003.

The couple went on to live separate lives before they rekindled their romance in 2021.