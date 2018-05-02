JK Rowling finally apologises for killing off cherished HP character

Any Harry Potter fan worth their weight in chocolate frogs will know that today, May 2, marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts.

The climatic war between good and evil, which played out in the final book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was responsible for the deaths of some of the series' best-loved characters.

Every year, JK Rowling honours those fallen soldiers by apologising for their brutal and untimely deaths – and this year is no different.

Tweeting this morning, the author paid tribute to the one and only, Dobby the house elf.

It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

“This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it," she wrote.

“I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf.”

For those od you who don't remember, Dobby suffered a knife wound at the hands of Bellatrix Lestrange while trying to save Harry and his friends from the Death Eaters.

A true hero. In life and in death.

Rowling has previously apologised for the deaths of Severus Snape, Fred Weasley and Remus Lupin.