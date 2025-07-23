Jesy Nelson speaks out for the first time about traumatic twin pregnancy

Jesy Nelson has given her first interview since the premature birth of her twins.

On May 15, the former Little Mix singer gave birth to twin daughters, Ocean and Story, with her partner Zion Foster.

The couple spent the last 10 weeks of Jesy’s pregnancy in hospital, after she underwent emergency surgery for TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome). The first time mum had been growing mono/di twins, meaning that her daughters’ lives were at risk by living off one placenta.

Now, following the safe arrival of their baby girls, Jesy and Zion have opened up for the first time about their worrying pregnancy.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Jesy admitted that she didn’t get to enjoy her experience of being pregnant.

“When we first found out we were having twins, which was crazy, we were ecstatic and over the moon about it. I had the scan, and immediately, we were told, ‘I’m not going to scan you anymore because I need to refer you to a twin specialist.’ I just thought that was normal,” the 34-year-old recalled.

“I couldn’t believe the percentages and what could actually happen to them. I almost felt like, from that point, I couldn’t really enjoy my pregnancy. I was just constantly worried that something was going to happen. We could only really take it two weeks at a time. We didn’t even want to announce it,” she confessed.

Zion was then asked how he felt watching Jesy go through her traumatic pregnancy.

“I just felt like while Jess was going through it all, I had just words of reassurance, that’s all I could do. Just trying to stay positive, even though we knew the risks. I felt so helpless,” he stated.

Jesy later recalled how her condition went from ‘pre-stage’ TTTS to needing emergency surgery.

“Every time we were going for scans, it was getting a little bit worse, I still felt like we didn’t think it was going to happen. I still didn’t feel like I was going to have the procedure. I feel like I was a bit in denial about it. [The surgery] happened so quickly. I was being scanned weekly to be closely monitored, and I think I’d come to see [the doctor] on the Tuesday, and then it was on the Thursday,” she explained.

Zion added: “Overnight, it went from pre-stage to ‘You have to have the procedure now.’ And that procedure is not even guaranteed to work, and I think that was another thing that was terrifying.”