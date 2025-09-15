Jesy Nelson opens up about life with her twins after traumatic pregnancy

Jesy Nelson has shared a glimpse into her life as a mum!

In May of this year, the former Little Mix singer welcomed identical twin daughters, Ocean and Story, into the world with her partner, Zion Foster.

The couple experienced a traumatic pregnancy, as Jesy had to undergo an emergency procedure for TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome). Jesy’s twins were mono/di, meaning that her daughters’ lives were at risk by living off one placenta.

Now, after safely giving birth four months ago, Jesy has chosen to share an updated insight into her life as a first-time mum.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post several recent photos of her twin daughters. The adorable photos showcase everything from Jesy and Zion taking them out for walks, to proud dad Zion singing a song to his little girls.

“Twin life,” Jesy simply penned in the caption of her post.

Following her heartwarming update, many of Jesy’s followers have since been commenting their continued well-wishes.

“What a beautiful family of 4!! You are all angels xx,” one fan replied.

“They are beautiful. You look like you’re surviving the newborn trenches so well,” another praised.

“You are the best mumma ever,” a third follower agreed.

Two days after announcing the birth of her daughters, Jesy confirmed on May 20 that the couple have been filming their own documentary series for Prime Video, focusing on their traumatic pregnancy.

“Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words. We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story,” Jesy wrote.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through. I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life…” she teased further.