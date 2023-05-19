Jessie J welcomes birth of baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Jessie J as she has welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

The singer announced the wonderful news today by sharing a message to her 13M Instagram followers.

Sharing a photo of a blank screen, Jessie revealed she gave birth to her son last week, and both she and her newborn are doing well.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

She wrote, “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size”.

“The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji]”.

The 35-year-old continued, “He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine”.

“I am so grateful phew *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support”. She closed off by adding, I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready”.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

On Mother’s Day, the Price Tag singer penned an emotional tribute to her unborn son. She wrote, “Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe".

"Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life”.

“I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real. I’m yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life”.

Jessie has been very open about previously suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage after announcing the tragic experience in November 2021.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

On the first anniversary of her miscarriage, Jessie shared a moving message that read, “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat. Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me”.

In January of this year, Jessie revealed she was expecting her rainbow baby by sharing a touching video to Instagram of the early stages of her pregnancy.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked”.