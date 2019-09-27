Jessica Simpson shows off 100 lbs weight loss and she looks stunning

Jessica Simpson says she is happy to feel like herself again after losing an incredible 100 pounds.

The mum showed off her beautiful figure in an all black ensemble.

Jessica, who is a mum to three gorgeous kiddos, said she weighed 240 pounds when she was expecting her youngest bubba, Birdie.

The mum wrote, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)

“My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” Jessica shared.

In an interview with People, the singer’s personal trainer said she called him days after welcoming her daughter, eager to start her fitness journey.

Her trainer, Harley Pasternak said: “I’ve kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery].

“This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade, and so we had a little more of a challenge between this and the other ones,” he shared.

He explained that they focused on a holistic lifestyle approach instead of spending every second in the gym.

The trainer added, “The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time.”

Jessica was more motivated than ever, “She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way.”

Fair play to Jessica. She looks unbelievable.