Jermaine Jenas’ wife breaks silence after his sexting scandal

Jermaine Jenas’ wife has spoken out for the first time since he was let go from his roles at the BBC, due to a sexting scandal.

On August 22, the BBC announced that they had fired retired footballer Jermaine Jenas with immediate effect. Jermaine had been a main presenter on The One Show, as well as a football pundit on both BBC radio and TV.

Days later, Jermaine confirmed to The Sun that he was dismissed as a result of having sexual text conversations with two female colleagues from The One Show. At the time, the 41-year-old confessed that he has a “self-destructive streak” and vowed to seek professional help.

Now, several months on from the scandal breaking, Jermaine’s wife Ellie Penfold has broken her silence on the matter.

Ellie – who has been married to Jermaine since 2011 and shares three children with him – faced the public yesterday when she attended the launch of her new personal care brand, Preppy.

In photos taken at her launch in London, the mother-of-three could be seen without her wedding ring. In a speech to attendees, Ellie later chose to open up about her family’s struggles in recent months.

“It has been an incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family. My only focus has been on our children and building my brand Preppy. Now, I just want to move forward,” Ellie stated at the launch, according to The Sun.

“Naturally this has been hard for me but my only concern has been our children and that will not change,” she continued, adding: “I have been working on this brand for three years and it is something I am incredibly proud of.”

While she did not directly address the current state of her marriage, Ellie did reveal what her husband of 13 years thinks about her new career venture.

“Jermaine is excited for the business and what it holds for me in the future. He has been supportive of me in this respect and as a working mum,” she explained.